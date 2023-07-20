The presenter paid her last respects to the journalist who died at the age of 70

On Wednesday 19 July, the news of Andrea Purgatori’s disappearance left everyone speechless. The journalist died at the age of 70 due to a fulminant illness that left him no way out. There are many personalities from the world of entertainment who in these hours have paid their last respects to the host of Atlantis. Among the many written words, those of have not gone unnoticed Mara Venier.

Mara Venier chose her Instagram page to say goodbye to Andrew Purgatori, the journalist who died of a fulminant illness that left him no escape. The presenter of Sunday In shared on his Instagram Stories a shot that portrays the conductor of Atlantis, on La7 and accompanied the image in question with these words:

Have a good trip, Andrew.

Who was Andrea Purgatori, the journalist who disappeared due to a fulminant illness

On Wednesday 19 July a serious mourning struck the whole country. As already mentioned, Andrea Purgatori died at the age of 70 due to a illness which left him no escape.

The news of the disappearance of the journalist and host of Atlantis it was made public by ‘Ansa’ and was given by the three children of Andrea: Edoardo, Ludovico and Victoria. For years Andrea Purgatori was a journalist flagship of the ‘Corriere della Sera’ where he dealt with topics such as terrorism, crime and intelligence.

Among the many causes brought forward by the journalist, we certainly remember the work done for the Ustica massacre and for the disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi. The sudden death of Andrea Purgatori was a blow to the heart for everyone. There have been many who in recent hours have joined the ache of the family and have shown affection and closeness towards him.