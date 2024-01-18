01/18/2024 – 15:49
Registration for the Unified National Public Competition begins this Friday (19). The competition will select, at once, 6,640 civil servants for 21 federal public bodies.
The notice is available for consultation on the Ministry of Management website, as well as details such as thematic axes, dates and payment methods.
+“Enem dos Concursos” reserves 20% of places for black people
The tests will be administered on May 5th in 220 cities, distributed across all states and the Federal District. The registration fee will be R$60 for mid-level places and R$90 for higher-level places.
Candidates who are part of the Single Registry for Social Programs (CadÚnico) and who are attending or have attended college with support from the Higher Education Student Financing Fund (Fies) or the University for All Program (ProUni), as well as bone marrow donors, are exempt. .
Check out the best salaries in the competition separated by blocks. It is worth remembering that several positions are in more than one block. To check each of them, access the notice.
Block 1
National Electric Energy Agency – ANEEL
Position: Specialist in Regulation of Public Energy Services
Salary – R$ 16,413.35
Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services
Job Title: Infrastructure Analyst
Salary – R$ 12,982.20
Position: Specialist in Public Policies and Government Management
Salary – R$ 20,924.80
Block 2
IBGE
Position: Geographic Information and Statistics Researcher
Salary – R$ 10,233.67
Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services
Information Technology Analyst
Salary – R$ 11,150.80
National Supplementary Pension Superintendence – Previc
Administrative Analyst
Salary – R$ 12,953.29
Block 3
Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock – MAPA
Positions: Federal Agricultural Tax Auditor
Salary – R$ 15,897.33
Block 4
Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services
Positions: Information Technology Analyst and Technical Analyst of Social Policies – ATPS
Salary: R$8,336.82
Block 5
IBGE
Position: Planning, Management and Infrastructure Analyst in Geographic Information and Statistics
Salary: R$8,453.00
Block 6
National Supplementary Health Agency – ANS
Position: Specialist in Supplementary Health Regulation
Salary: R$16,413.35
National Waterway Transport Agency – Antaq
Position: Specialist in Regulation of Waterway Transport Services
Salary: R$16,413.35
Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services – Mdic
Position: Foreign Trade Analyst
Salary: R$20,924.80
National Supplementary Pension Superintendence – Previc
Position: Supplementary Pension Specialist
Salary: R$ 14,010.09
Block 7
IBGE
Position: Planning, Management and Infrastructure Analyst in Geographic Information and Statistics
Salary: R$9,252.40
Block 8
Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock – Map
Positions: Agricultural activities agent, sanitary and industrial inspection agent for products of animal origin, laboratory technician.
Salary: R$7,436.29
