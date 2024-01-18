Bruno Pavan with Agência Brasili Bruno Pavan with Agência Brasil https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan-com-agencia-brasil/ 01/18/2024 – 15:49

Registration for the Unified National Public Competition begins this Friday (19). The competition will select, at once, 6,640 civil servants for 21 federal public bodies.

The notice is available for consultation on the Ministry of Management website, as well as details such as thematic axes, dates and payment methods.

The tests will be administered on May 5th in 220 cities, distributed across all states and the Federal District. The registration fee will be R$60 for mid-level places and R$90 for higher-level places.

Candidates who are part of the Single Registry for Social Programs (CadÚnico) and who are attending or have attended college with support from the Higher Education Student Financing Fund (Fies) or the University for All Program (ProUni), as well as bone marrow donors, are exempt. .

Check out the best salaries in the competition separated by blocks. It is worth remembering that several positions are in more than one block. To check each of them, access the notice.

Block 1

National Electric Energy Agency – ANEEL

Position: Specialist in Regulation of Public Energy Services

Salary – R$ 16,413.35

Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services

Job Title: Infrastructure Analyst

Salary – R$ 12,982.20

Position: Specialist in Public Policies and Government Management

Salary – R$ 20,924.80

Block 2

IBGE

Position: Geographic Information and Statistics Researcher

Salary – R$ 10,233.67

Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services

Information Technology Analyst

Salary – R$ 11,150.80

National Supplementary Pension Superintendence – Previc

Administrative Analyst

Salary – R$ 12,953.29

Block 3

Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock – MAPA

Positions: Federal Agricultural Tax Auditor

Salary – R$ 15,897.33

Block 4

Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services

Positions: Information Technology Analyst and Technical Analyst of Social Policies – ATPS

Salary: R$8,336.82

Block 5

IBGE

Position: Planning, Management and Infrastructure Analyst in Geographic Information and Statistics

Salary: R$8,453.00

Block 6

National Supplementary Health Agency – ANS

Position: Specialist in Supplementary Health Regulation

Salary: R$16,413.35

National Waterway Transport Agency – Antaq

Position: Specialist in Regulation of Waterway Transport Services

Salary: R$16,413.35

Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services – Mdic

Position: Foreign Trade Analyst

Salary: R$20,924.80

National Supplementary Pension Superintendence – Previc

Position: Supplementary Pension Specialist

Salary: R$ 14,010.09

Block 7

IBGE

Position: Planning, Management and Infrastructure Analyst in Geographic Information and Statistics

Salary: R$9,252.40

Block 8

Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock – Map

Positions: Agricultural activities agent, sanitary and industrial inspection agent for products of animal origin, laboratory technician.

Salary: R$7,436.29