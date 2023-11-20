Introducing young people to the automotive sector and the mobility of the future: with this aim Nissan recently launched the program Academy e-4U, in collaboration with Italian universities. The last stop of this tour, the third, took place in Rome, more precisely at the Department of Industrial, Electronic and Mechanical Engineering of the Roma Tre University. Previously, the Japanese company had visited the Federico II University of Naples and the University of Palermo.

Training seminar

Returning to the Rome stage, the initiative led by Nissan began with a training seminar entitled “The mobility of the future: sustainable, safe and connected“, edited by the President and CEO of Nissan Italia Marco Toro, carried out in the Conference Room of the aforementioned department. “The response to the challenges of increasingly sustainable and safe mobility necessarily passes through research and specialized training, and Nissan makes its technological and training know-how available to bring young people closer to the car electrification sectorin strong turmoil and change – commented Toro – Nissan e-4U was created as a value to offer new engineers an opportunity to access the world of work.”

Nissan and universities

In the coming weeks, students of the Roman university will also be able to carry out experimental research activities, i.e. laboratory tests and Nissan test drives Ariyathe first 100% electric crossover from the Japanese brand, e Qashqai e-POWER: both models will be loaned to the university by Nissan on free loan for one month. Lastly, the collaboration will continue with research activities supported by Nissan with a grant and will culminate with two internship opportunities six months’ pay for master’s graduates who will work in the technical and commercial sectors of the Japanese company.

Study and technology

“This initiative was launched precisely to allow future engineers to integrate the training course carried out in university classrooms with the opportunity to confront directly with the most advanced technological solutions in the sector – declared the Director of the Department, Prof. Salvatore Andrea Sciuto – In this sense, I am sure that the students of our study courses in Mechanical Engineering, Electronic Engineering and, above all, those specifically engaged in Vehicle Engineering, will be able to find satisfaction and benefit in scientific and technological insights which will be made available through the collaboration with Nissan Italia.”