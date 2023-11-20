Companies | The number of bankruptcies continued to grow in October – See the situation in your municipality

According to Statistics Finland, 269 bankruptcies were filed in October. Last time, the same number of bankruptcies were filed in October ten years ago.

Get started the number of filed bankruptcies increased by more than a fifth in October from a year ago.

According to data published by Statistics Finland on Monday, 269 bankruptcies were filed in October, which is 53 bankruptcies more than at the same time a year earlier. Last time in October, the same number of bankruptcies were filed in 2013.

The number of bankruptcies filed in the last twelve months was 20 percent higher than in the previous year.

The number of person-years of work in companies filed for bankruptcy was 1,164 in total, which is 300 person-years more than in October 2022.

“There were significantly more bankruptcies in October than a year ago. [Liukuva] annual sum of 3,180, which was last as high in the spring of 2014. Measured by the number of personnel, the situation is a little better, but the direction is the same”, says the chief economist of Municipal Finance Timo Vesala messaging service in X i.e. in the former Twitter.

The most bankruptcies were filed in October in the construction and other service industries.

89 bankruptcies were initiated in the other services sector and 64 bankruptcies in the construction sector.

The field of other services includes, for example, information and communication services, financial and insurance activities, real estate activities, professional, scientific and technical activities, administrative and support services, educational services, health and social services, and art, entertainment and recreation activities.