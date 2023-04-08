In exactly ten days, Nissan will unveil the new one Max Out. It is a 100% electric concept car, with an expressly retro design, and in a convertible version. At the moment these are the only details that the Japanese company has anticipated about this prototype, which will be unveiled in all its details on April 18 at the 2023 Shanghai Auto Show.

It is not an absolute novelty

In reality, we already know the secrets of this concept car: two years ago, more precisely in November 2021, Nissan had already shown the virtual version of Max-Out on the occasion of the presentation of the Ambition 2030 strategy, the long-term vision with which the Japanese car manufacturer has set itself the goal of improving mobility and helping to create a cleaner, safer and more inclusive world.

“Inspired by the idea of ​​synergy between man and machine, Nissan Max-Out is designed to convey a sense of absolute freedom and a unique driving experience. The car embodies Nissan’s innovative spirit and the company’s ability to develop cars that benefit individuals and society.”says the Japanese brand.

Max-Out, but not only

At the 2023 Shanghai Auto Show, now in its 20th edition, Nissan will not only be present with the Max-Out: the 100% electric convertible concept car will in fact be presented alongside a new EV vehicle designed and made in China and the new range of vehicles that the Japanese brand has developed for the Chinese market with 100% electric propulsion systems and e-POWER. See you next April 18th.