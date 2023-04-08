Saturday, April 8, 2023, 3:51 p.m.





Orange is one of the most consumed fruits during the autumn and winter season. This fruit is known for its great contribution of vitamin C, as well as vitamin A and potassium. Spain is one of the countries where it is produced the most, especially in the Region of Murcia, the Valencian Community and Andalusia.

There are many varieties of oranges, each with its characteristic features in terms of flavor and juiciness. Sweet oranges are more suitable for table consumption, while the more acidic ones are often used as an ingredient in jams or compotes. In Spain you can eat this fruit almost throughout the year.

This fruit has a multitude of properties for the body, since it is rich in fiber and vitamin C, which is why it is very beneficial for the immune system. In addition, this fruit helps prevent colds and flu so typical at the beginning of spring. This time of year is when this type of citrus is at its best ripening moment.

This fruit so consumed in Spain is sold in a very specific way in the markets and greengrocers. You may never have realized it, but oranges are always sold inside a red net, the same goes for tangerines. The content creator Martín Escolar has revealed the reason. On his Instagram @pildoras_culturales he has explained that oranges and tangerines are sold in red leggings due to a marketing technique that seems to work.

According to Escolar, using a red mesh makes the fruit appear brighter and of higher quality. In this way, it seeks to attract more customers. The perception changes depending on the color of the lines that overlap the color of the product. As explained by the content creator on his Instagram, this effect is called the Munkel or Munkel-White optical illusion and it is his fault that “the balls crossed by a red line look reddish.” If you apply this effect to an orange, the result will be an even more intense orange color that will encourage the customer to buy it because it will look much more appetizing.

This effect occurs because the brain fully perceives the colors that surround other elements. Some neuroscientists digress that this phenomenon occurs as a result of neural signals that carry information related to colors to the visual field of people, creating intermediate pigments of what is perceived and fooling the human brain.