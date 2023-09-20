Following the increase in cases, the Kerala state government took measures to contain the infections. Are included suspension of all public events in Kozhikode district and closure of educational institutions until September 24.

Likewise, school and university holidays were extended for those who were in classes. Education continues virtually until next week, according to reports India Today.

Kerala Chief MinisterPinarayi Vijayan, called a meeting to address the worsening situation. During the meeting, he asked A Geetha, Kozhikode district collector, Take immediate steps to minimize overcrowding in public places. From that moment on, all public events in the south of the country were prohibited.

According to media reports The Indian Expressnine panchayatsi.e. villages in the district of Kozhikode, were declared containment zones and about 800 people were placed under observation after appearing on contact lists of infected people.

To date, a total of 1,233 contacts of infected people. The government has categorized 352 as “high risk” contacts and low risk contacts. All of them are under isolation.

According to the World Health Organization, Nipah virus It is of zoonotic origin. That is, it is transmitted mainly from animals to people. However, transmission can also occur through direct contact of infected secretionswhether from an animal, sick person or with the consumption of contaminated foods.

If fluids reach the airways, a infection.

Apart from Kozhikode, people have been found in the list of close contacts of the infected in neighboring districts like Malappuram, Kannur, Thrissur, and Wayanad.

Preventive measures to contain Nipah

Some of the measures that have been implemented to contain the spread of the virus are:

1. The creation of 19 teams in the central committee according to the Nipah protocol. Its function is inspect relevant places of infection.

2. Shipping a mobile laboratory of the National Institute of Virology in Pune to test Nipah virus samples.

3. Deployment of a team of experts from the Department of Livestock to assist in animal surveillance. Samples will be collected from bats to check for the presence of the virus.

According to Veena George, health minister of Kerala, samples of around 36 bats were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune to discover the presence of Nipah virus among mammals.

4. Tourists are not allowed to enter to the containment zone and have been rescheduled a series of important celebrations and cultural programs due to the outbreak.

5. States bordering Kerala They have established strict controls for those with possible symptoms.

In Wayanad district, a 24-hour control room has been set up to monitor the Nipah situation in Kozhikode. The district administration has formed 15 central committees to lead prevention and surveillance efforts.

This deadly virus was discovered in 1999.

According to the media The Hindustan Timesthe current Kerala virus is similar to the strain found in Bangladesh and has been identified as Indian Genotype or Genotype I. There are two known strains of Nipah virus: one is malay and the other of Bangladesh.

George said that the situation in Kerala Is under control. So far, all new samples tested from contacts of infected victims have come back negative. Only six people infected with the disease have been reported.

What is the threat of Nipah virus?

The transmission of this disease is generated by contact with contaminated animal secretions, which reach the respiratory tract or through the body fluids of an infected person, such as saliva and blood, creating an infection.

According to information from the World Health Organization (WHO), the virus is spread through contact with fluids from bats, pigs or infected people.

Symptoms are high fever, vomiting and respiratory infection. Severe cases may be characterized by seizures and brain swelling. According to the WHO, the first Nipah epidemic was recorded in 1998 after the virus spread among pig farmers in Kampung Sungai Nipah, Malaysia.

There is no vaccine against Nipah and patients have a mortality rate from among the 40% and 75%.

