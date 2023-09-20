Lavrov and Zelensky spoke at the UN and proposed ways to solve the Ukrainian crisis

A Security Council meeting on the situation around Ukraine was held at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York on Wednesday, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky spoke. This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

The Chairman of the Security Council got into an altercation with a representative of Russia over Zelensky

At the beginning of the Security Council meeting, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzia, opposed Vladimir Zelensky speaking first after the Secretary General of the international organization, Antonio Guterres. The Russian diplomat reminded Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, who is chairing the Security Council meeting, that Ukraine is not a member of the Security Council, while delegations of a number of members of the body are represented by heads of state and should have the right to speak before Zelensky. Nebenzya also opposed the participation of a representative of North Macedonia in the meeting.

Vasily Nebenzya Photo: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

The Permanent Representative of Russia emphasized that if the meeting continues in this format, the Albanian presidency of the UN Security Council will be tarnished. “It is obvious to everyone, at least to many, that today’s meeting is nothing more than a performance,” Nebenzya said and reproached Rama for acting “to please one delegation.”

Rama rejected Moscow’s objections and stressed that the order of speeches had been agreed upon in advance and did not violate the procedure.

The Albanian prime minister also said that Zelensky’s first speech is not a “special operation,” and added that if the fighting stops immediately, then there will be no need for the Ukrainian president to speak. In response to these statements, Nebenzya accused Rama of going beyond his authority as chairman of the UN Security Council.

After the debate, the meeting continued.

Zelensky proposed a two-point peace plan

Following Guterres, the floor was transferred to Zelensky, who addressed the audience in Ukrainian. He said that the UN had reached a dead end, and humanity was no longer able to pin its hopes on it.

In this regard, the politician also called for reform of the veto power within the organization and proposed granting permanent membership in the UN Security Council to Japan, Germany, India and African countries. He also proposed suspending the membership of countries that violated the UN Charter and took aggressive actions against other countries.

In addition, Zelensky announced a peace plan consisting of two points: the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine within the 1991 borders, as well as the full return to Kiev of control over the entire state border and the exclusive economic zone in the Black and Azov Seas and the Kerch Strait

He ended his speech with the phrase “Glory to Ukraine.” After the words of the Prime Minister of Albania, who spoke after him, Zelensky left the UN Security Council hall without waiting for Lavrov’s speech.

Vladimir Zelensky Photo: Mike Segar/Reuters

Lavrov offered Blinken a way to launch negotiations on Ukraine

Lavrov spoke 12th in line. He accused the West of disrupting the Minsk agreements, which led to “the collapse of Ukraine and the outbreak of civil war there.” In addition, the minister noted that if NATO had not rejected the proposals of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for cooperation, this would have allowed the current crisis in Europe to be avoided.

At the same time, Lavrov emphasized that Russia did not refuse negotiations and turned to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken with a proposal to launch the peace process.

And I would like to remind the distinguished Secretary of State that it was President Zelensky who signed a decree prohibiting negotiations with Putin’s government. If the US is so interested in them [переговорах]then, I think, it won’t be difficult to give the command for this Zelensky decree to be canceled Sergey LavrovRussian Foreign Minister

In addition to Blinken, the Russian minister’s speech was attended by Ukraine’s permanent representative to the UN, Sergei Kislitsa. He made no attempts at demarche.