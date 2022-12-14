(advertorial)

As a newcomer to the European market, NIO is committed to distinguishing itself in several areas. You can see and feel that in their smart, mid-sized electric sedan, the ET5. On the outside – with its muscular lines based on the EP9 supercar – but certainly also on the inside.

NIO designed the ET5 as a ‘second living room’: refinement, a warm atmosphere and sustainable materials – such as the unique renewable Karuun – were high on the list of priorities. Just like the tech factor, which you don’t just see in things like the soft close doors and the invisible ventilation openings, but also in the mood lighting with 256 colors and the impressive, immersive digital PanoCinema cockpit with AR and VR technology. Together with Nolo, NIO even developed special VR Glasses with ultra-thin lenses. Combined with Dolby Atmos 7.1.4 surround sound, this creates a sensory experience that fully immerses occupants. Also unique is the digital assistant NOMI, your AI travel companion that stands ready on top of the dashboard and interacts with you in a smart and funny way.

Appealing performance

The NIO ET5 drives itself, if you like, to a large extent. The NIO Autonomous Driving (NAD) system uses the latest technology, numerous sensors and LiDaR to deliver an increasingly seamless autonomous driving experience in a variety of locations. If you choose to keep everything in your own hands, the NIO ET5 will surprise you with its appealing performance. A maximum power of 360 kW/480 hp and a torque of 700 Nm, an acceleration time from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds (an improvement of 0.5 seconds since the model went into production), a low center of gravity of only 482.6 millimetres, potent brakes that stop you from 100 km/h in 33.9 meters – in everything you can feel the performance approach that NIO used from day one during development.

In addition to exciting driving, NIO also wants you a new one powerexperience offer. Their unique format with Power Swap Stations, where you can exchange your empty battery pack for a full one in a matter of minutes, kicked off in Tilburg in the Netherlands and is currently being expanded with two more locations. Not that you will have to change often: with the available battery packs of 75 and 100 kWh, it is possible to drive 445 and 580 kilometers (according to WLTP*) respectively.

Your own NIO ET5

You can subscribe to the NIO ET5 via NIO Subscription, from 1,089 euros per month. Or you can choose to purchase one yourself: from 51,900 euros with battery rental at 169 euros per month, or from 63,900 euros with battery ownership. Knowing more? Go to nio.com.