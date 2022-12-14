After two years of pandemic, 2022 marked the return of the most important literary event on the continent to its original format, in person and with free attendance: the Guadalajara International Book Fair. For 9 days, more than 800,000 people walked through the halls of the Mexican fair. This was the highlight of the letter summit.

In this special culture program on France 24, we spoke with Marisol Schulz Manaut, director of FIL, and we took stock of this 36th edition.

We also spoke with the Mexican novelist Daniela Tarazona, winner of the 2022 Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz Prize, and with the Syrian-Lebanese poet Adonis.

At the end we highlight the culture of the guest of honor country: the third largest of the seven United Arab Emirates, Sharjah.