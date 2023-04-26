This year has been quite difficult for video game events, because to begin with it was announced a few weeks ago that E3 It will not be carried out due to lack of interest from those attending the fair. However, Germany go ahead with gamescomand will have a special guest who months ago ruled out attending the most important convention in the world.

Yes, it has been confirmed that Nintendo will be back for editing 2023 of gamescomThis was announced by the organizers, revealing that there will be many more renowned guests, evidencing that it is surely Xbox and PlayStation. So that could be the perfect scenario for users to play what comes out later this year.

Here his statement:

We are excited to announce that Nintendo will be present at Gamescom 2023. Many more exhibitors will follow in the coming weeks. Stay tuned!

The Gamescom will take place from August 22 to 27 in Germany.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: It is very positive that Nintendo is still present in matters of events, and now it is exciting to know what kind of games they are going to be showing. For now there are only confirmed as Pikmin 4.