Racism, three female students mock a Chinese passenger: video on the Como-Milan train goes viral

“I have never experienced such blatant racism in my life.” A video that went viral all over the world reopens the debate on discrimination in Italy. The video taken ten days ago and published by Pakistani-born director Mahnoor Euceph shows three female university students while, according to the influencer, they are laughing at their boyfriend and his Chinese mother on the Como-Milan train, repeating the expression “Ni hao” (hello in Chinese). According to Euceph before framing them with the smartphone, the teasing was even stronger.

“I was on the train from Lake Como to Milan on April 16 with my boyfriend, who is half Chinese, his mother, who is Chinese, and his father, who is white. I am Pakistani. We are all Americans,” she wrote in the video description. “I noticed these girls laughing and speaking in Italian. I ignored them first. Then I gave him a dirty look. They didn’t stop so I pointed it out to my fiancé, then took a nap. I woke up and they were doing it again, but more aggressively. So I asked: ‘Is there some problem’. They replied: ‘No, it’s not a problem’. At that point they started saying ‘Ni hao’ loudly, in an arrogant and racist way, along with other phrases in Italian that I couldn’t understand. They kept getting more and more aggressive, laughing at us and teasing us. Eventually, I started taking them back. During the video they were more relaxed but you can still hear them saying ‘ni hao’ and you can feel the general atmosphere”.

“I have never experienced such blatant racism in my life. My boyfriend said the same thing. I expected better from the new generations,” he added. “America will have its problems, but Europe is 20 years behind. I hope you Italians can find these girls and shame them. That was truly disgusting behavior and I hope this serves as a lesson. It was such a dehumanizing experience.”

In a short time the video posted on TikTok exploded reaching 16 million views in less than twelve hours. Social media users immediately managed to identify the three and their universities (Bicocca, Cattolica and Iulm). The three deactivated their profiles and then wrote to the director saying they were “really sorry” as “there was no intention of being racist”.

In a second message, they also said the post attracted bullying of them by “giving truly racist people a chance to take their hate out on us.”

A stance that Euceph did not take well: “The fact that even after being publicly shamed by millions of people, you are trying to manipulate me shows not only that this is a completely false apology, but that you knew exactly what you were doing” .