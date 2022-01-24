Watch Dogs Legion is the most recent installment of this saga of hackers created by Ubisoft. After two previous entries, this title arrived on consoles at the end of 2020 with a very positive reception from critics. One of the most applauded things was the introduction of the permanent death of your characters.

During all this time, Watch Dogs Legion was getting content to keep players coming back for more. They even had some events in collaboration with the popular series of Netflix: The Money Heist. Unfortunately all good things have an end and it seems that the support of this title has arrived.

Support for Watch Dogs Legion has ended

After a long time receiving new content and new modes it seems that Legion He has already given what he had to give. In a release by its development team it was reported that there will be no more news for the title of Ubisoft. The fifth season of the multiplayer will be his last.

‘Over time, they’ve shown us their favorite teams, recruits, highlights, fan art, cosplay, videos, and more, and we’ve loved seeing their passion. Patch 5.6 was our last update to Watch Dogs Legion. However, they will be able to continue in search of rewards, both new and some that return‘. Indicates the statement.

Although there will no longer be new seasons, that does not mean that the game will stop completely for those who still enjoy it. Over time your seasons will be repeated in different orders, from now until the servers of Watch Dogs Legion close in a future that we hope is not very close.

The truth is that this title received a lot of content both in its multiplayer component and in the individual mode. Although they did not give a specific reason, they may already want to take some time to rest or to devise the next title in the franchise. Meanwhile we can only enjoy Watch Dogs Legion while we still have new things to find. what do you think about this news?

