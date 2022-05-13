The Nintendo hybrid outsells PS4 and ranks as the fourth most popular console in American history.

Nintendo keeps uncorking (even more) champagne bottles. According to the results of its last fiscal year, the company has registered its best year in sales of games for Nintendo Switch, which adds to the fact that its hybrid continues to be fireproof in sales. If this was not enough to start the celebrations in the Kyoto offices, we can now confirm what the most recent estimates already predicted: Nintendo Switch has surpassed PS4 and becomes the fourth best-selling console in the country’s history.

Nintendo Switch is the best-selling console of all of 2022 in the US.There is much to tell from the data shared by Mat Piscatella, member of the analysis center NPD Group. We have already given you the most important news of the results of april, but it should also be noted that the month has been really profitable for Nintendo. After all, your Nintendo Switch has been the best-selling console this month and all we got from 2022. Also, Xbox Series is in second position in both areas.

With just over a month on the market, the latest LEGO Star Wars is already the sixth best-selling LEGO installmentThe award for the console that more Dollars has generated with its sales, at least during this month of April, it has been PS5. Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch follow this trail and close the month in second and third place, although we must not forget the performance of video games in the United States. Because, always according to Piscatella’s publications, it seems that LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has marked a personal record.

Continuing along this line, the last of TT Games not only has it led the software sale in the month of April, but it has also been placed as the second game of 2022 that more has sold in its first days. These figures, which are reflected in the sales of its versions of Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox and Steam, place LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga as the sixth best-selling LEGO installment in franchise history. And it’s only been a month since its release.

The list of best-selling games for April in the US continues with a more than obvious name: Elden Ring. Although more than 2 months have passed since its launch, it continues to be placed among the most popular titles of the country, followed by experiences such as MLB: The Show 22, which once again demonstrates the affection of the American public for this franchise, Kirby and the Forgotten Land and the recent Nintendo Switch Sports, which debuted in fifth position. Next you have the Top 10 of the best-selling video games of the month.

Best-selling games in the US in April LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Elden Ring

MLB: The Show 22

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Nintendo Switch Sports

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Horizon: Forbidden West

mario kart 8

Grand Touring 7

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

This has definitely been a great month for both Nintendo Switch and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. We can only applaud the work of TT Games with its latest video game, as it has managed to develop a title absurdly funny which, in addition, acts as a tribute to the three film trilogies of the space franchise. If you want to deepen our sensations with the game, we leave you our analysis of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

