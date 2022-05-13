We dedicate a press review to the story of ‘Middle East Eye’ journalist Shatha Hanaysha, who was with Al Jazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh when she was murdered. Hanaysha claims that she was an Israeli sniper whom she fired with “intent to kill” and that the shots prevented her from approaching Abu Akleh’s body. We close with ‘Al Jazeera’ which highlights that, since the year 2000, the Israeli Army has killed 45 journalists.

