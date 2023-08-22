The Rossoneri responded immediately to the successes of Inter, Juve and Napoli with a good match archived in the first half. The US international was the protagonist with a goal and illuminating plays. Emiliani too imprecise in attack
Milan immediately replies to Inter, Juve and Napoli and clears Bologna with a well-deserved victory gained in the first half thanks to goals from the usual Giroud and Pulisic’s first Italian center. A match in which the Rossoneri lacked constancy – hesitating for the first ten minutes, the second half lacked clarity -, but which nonetheless allowed the Diavolo to exhibit a good part of the tactical innovations of the new season. Especially in the first half, when the Rossoneri also gave the impression that they enjoyed what they were doing.
Very good, in addition to Pulisic, also Reijnders, who confirms himself as a smart and useful purchase. Bologna tried to raise the wall and for a stretch of the match they even succeeded, but they were hit as soon as the nets widened a bit. Rossoblù imprecise in the offensive phase and with too many errors in the exit. In the final, Leao post after a personal cue.
