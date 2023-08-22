Milan immediately replies to Inter, Juve and Napoli and clears Bologna with a well-deserved victory gained in the first half thanks to goals from the usual Giroud and Pulisic’s first Italian center. A match in which the Rossoneri lacked constancy – hesitating for the first ten minutes, the second half lacked clarity -, but which nonetheless allowed the Diavolo to exhibit a good part of the tactical innovations of the new season. Especially in the first half, when the Rossoneri also gave the impression that they enjoyed what they were doing.