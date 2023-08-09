













In the case of the first of these titles, it will come out in the first modality of this service, since it is from the Game Boy Color. As for the second, it will do so in the second version of this platform, Expansion Pass, because it comes from the Nintendo 64. Both video games are already available to their affiliates.

These Pokémon titles are great additions to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass catalog. pokemon trading card game It originally came out on the Game Boy Color in December 1998.

It is not a development of Game Freak, which is in charge of the main series, but a joint effort between Creatures and Hudson Soft.

As its name suggests, it is based on the official card game of the franchise and came to the West in 2000.

What are these Nintendo Switch Online additions?

pokemon trading card game it includes the first three sets of cards from the board game and has some exclusive ones as well. As for the second addition to Nintendo Switch Online, pokemon stadium 2It was still highly anticipated.

Especially after the first installment of this series came out, which happened on April 12, 2023. This game is not a Game Freak development either, but Nintendo itself. Specifically, from Nintendo EAD.

pokemon stadium 2 It originally came out in 2000 and includes 251 pocket monsters, which correspond to the first and second generations of the franchise.

Originally it allowed Pokémon to be transferred from Game Boy games with the Transfer Pack but that is not possible in the Nintendo Switch Online version.

Despite the fact that Switch is a more advanced platform, it is not compatible with devices from the past, which was to be expected.

