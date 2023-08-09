The Italian Lorenzo Sonego’s tournament in the ATP 1000 in Toronto 2023 ends in the first round. The 28-year-old from Turin, number 39 in the ranking, was eliminated by former world number 1 and number 40 ATP, Andy Murray, who prevailed in two sets with the score 7-6 (7-3), 6-0. The Scotsman will face the winner of the challenge between the Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime and the Australian Max Purcell. Spotlight on the Italian derby between Jannik Sinner and Matteo Berrettini.