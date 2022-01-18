From the NPD Group data released today by market analyst Mat Piscatella we also learn that Nintendo Switch it was the best-selling console in the USA to December 2021, maintaining the first position also as regards all the year altogether.

The Nintendo console is also the best-selling console ever throughout 2021, both in terms of unit sold than the revenues generated by sales, while looking at the monthly data there is a somewhat different situation: Nintendo Switch is in fact the best-selling console in terms of units in December 2021, but as regards the dollars generated by sales it was registered a draw with PS5.

The second best-selling console in December 2021 was Xbox Series X | S as regards the units sold, while PS5 ranked third according to monthly data. The Sony console is instead the second in terms of total sales for the whole of 2021, after Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo Switch in a render

In short, the latter remains the dominator of the American market even for the past year, apparently.

From the NPD data we also learned that Call of Duty: Vanguard is the best-selling game of 2021 in the US and that in December 2021 Halo Infinite was placed behind the usual Call of Duty: Vanguard in terms of units sold.