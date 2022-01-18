in the late afternoon) sitting in the parterre next to Daye (recovering), Brooks returns after the positivity, Sanders is missing, suspended by Reyer (the company has not communicated the reason). High percentages, Watt struggling to find gaps, despite Williams and Jones not starting in the quintet. Good impact for Umana (9-5, 18-13), but when the percentages drop from the Bour-en-Bresse arc, he comes back and climbs with Sulaimon (22-23). Inertia in the hands of the transalpines who fly away (22-29), Echodas more effective than Watt (31-32), but the quintet of Legname is more reactive (35-45), it serves the surge of Tonut (11 points) in the ‘last minute to put Umana back on track (39-45). Reyer always in pursuit of the French, Echodas more effective than Watt, Tonut takes the chair, but Harris and Sulaimon chase away the orogranata (50-59). It is always Tonut who triggers the comeback, backed by the Lithuanian center (57-60), the last blaze is by the ex Varese Jones (57-64). The Umana is there, he believes it, Vitali lights up (his absence due to fouls weighs heavily in the end, he draws (67-67) and overtakes (69-67), with Tonut pocketing the + 3 (71-68) . Harris and Jones (73-76) overturned the match again, De Nicolao impacted (76-76). Last decisive minute: Julien’s palombella (76-78), Tonut’s catch (78-78). The first assault of the French, with 18 “to play, fail. With 1” 9 available, Bourg-en-Bresse builds Harris’ triple. (Michele Contessa)

Joventut-Trento 82-65

–

Trento also falls on Spanish soil, despite the good performance of Forray and his companions in the challenge to the leaders of group A. Joventut Badalona maintains the top by overcoming a Dolomiti Energia in difficulty of results (with this there are five consecutive defeats between cup and championship) and health: today the Juventus club communicated the positivity of another member of the team group (Caroline, one of the best in this start of the season), who is added to Saunders, also with Covid. An already complicated match became prohibitive after the first half, but in the second half the pride of the Dolomites came out and made the passive less heavy. Badalona immediately starts strong (14-5). Trento remains attached to the game thanks to good defenses, but on the other side of the field cannot find points (4/17 shooting in the first ten minutes) closing the first quarter already delayed by 13 points (24-11). The gap soon widens with Brandon Paul’s triples, the giant Ante Tomic under the basket does what he wants and the Spaniards also touch +21, closing well ahead mid-game (43-24). The partial 6-2 with which opens the third period gives Trento a bit of respite, soon suffocated by the triples of Paul and Brodziansky. The Aquila who returns to the field from the locker rooms is however a more lively team, thanks above all to the plays of Flaccadori, Williams and Forray which allow the Trentino players to return under the double figure of disadvantage (56-48). Trento remains there, floating on the double figure of disadvantage, but not finding the strength for the flash of the comeback. (Andrea Orsolin)