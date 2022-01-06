Nintendo Switch has a new testimonial for the American market: it is the singer Christina Aguilera, who appears together with his family in the new spot dedicated to the Japanese hybrid console.

Capable of winning over everyone in Japan in 2021, Nintendo Switch is also very strong in the West and the collaboration with Aguilera aims to win over new users even in the year that has just begun.

In video we see Christina playing Pokémon Legends: Arceus with her daughter and then challenging her son in Among Us, before starting a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe race when friends visit her.

Born in 1980, Aguilera has sold something like 75 million records and is generally considered an icon of American pop music: associating its image with that of the Switch will certainly give Nintendo some satisfaction.

