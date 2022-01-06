The Austrian government launches stricter regulations to stem the new wave of infections caused by the omicron variant. The new measures, which will come into force on Saturday, provide for theshortening of quarantine to five days, the obligation for people to wear the outdoor masks when they are in a crowd and the limitation of the validity of the green pass to six months. Previously, people who tested positive had to observe a 14-day quarantine.

Controls will also be tightened from next week to ensure that only vaccinated or cured people enter shops and cultural venues. The government also has encouraged to work in smart working if possible.

“We have to adapt to the fact that the numbers of infections will increase rapidly,” said the chancellor, Karl Nehammer, at a press conference in Vienna. Austria today registered 8,853 new cases of Covid-19.