From today the Blockbuster eShop Sale, the digital store for Nintendo Switch. As the title of the promotion suggests, the offers concern games appreciated by the general public, both exclusives produced by Nintendo's internal studios and multiplatform games.

For example, we find the evergreen Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Super Mario Odyssey on offer at the price of 39.99 euros, with a 33% discount on the full price. This discount also extends to other exclusive titles, such as Xenoblade Chronicles 2, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX and Bayonetta 3, just to name a few.

On offer we also find Diablo 2 Resurrected, offered at the price of 13.19 euros, with a 66% discount on the total, Hogwarts Legacy at 35.99 euros and EA Sports FC 24 at 17.99 euros. The new offers could also be very interesting to recover Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, now available for purchase at 29.99 euros, instead of the canonical 49.99 euros.