This year the franchise Sonic The Hedgehog is regaining strength, since we already have television series, video games, toys and the third film on the way that we assume will close the trilogy that began SEGA in 2020, shortly before the pandemic. However, the marketing of the character has not stopped there, and now a collaboration is announced with a certain restaurant chain, which has made a name for itself due to its peculiar style of preparing Hot-Cakes.

Through the platform of redditthe image of a menu from the famous restaurant has been shared IHOP, in which you can clearly see the characters from the hedgehog universe, and this introduces us to the name of some breakfast associated with each. Having the opportunity to try a dish of Knuckles, Shadow, Tails, Dr. Eggman, Amy Rose, Knuckles and the protagonist of the franchise, who have names that are quite appropriate to their abilities in the games.

Here you can see it:

For now, the promotion is confirmed for the United States, but it is possible that it will also reach other places such as Mexico, because these restaurants have achieved great popularity, so much so that almost every Sunday in the country they are packed with families who go to have breakfast at the different branches. In addition, at the moment there is the promotion of Kung Fu Panda 4, so they will surely wait for this film to finish its peak moment.

There is still no date to release it, so the followers of Sonic They will have to wait a little longer. In the meantime, you can take a look at the next game in the saga on mobile.

Via: reddit

Editor's note: It sounds great to have these dishes to enjoy from the franchise, especially the Sonic one with the blueberry syrup for the pancakes. However, we should not trust ourselves, given that in the end it might not reach Mexico, sometimes the same products are not handled despite being global companies.