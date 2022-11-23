The European Space Agency (ESA) announces today in Paris the names of the new astronauts who will join the seven already active and who will possibly star in future trips to the Moon and Mars. This is the first promotion of European astronauts since 2009. The list will include between four and six starters and an unknown number of reserves. For the first time, ESA will also name parastronauts with physical disabilities, and there are several Spanish candidates.

The demanding selection process started more than a year ago. They were looking for citizens of one of the 22 European countries that make up ESA, including Spain, or of associated states, who had a master’s degree and about three years of experience in natural sciences, medicine, engineering, mathematics, computer science or as military test pilots. . You had to know English and one other language, be prepared to work after hours and stay calm under pressure. They were looking for women above all, since there is only one female among the seven active astronauts and only one more since 1975.

There were 22,523 valid candidates for the tests, more than double the number in the previous call in 2008. Just over 1,300 participants made it to the second round. From Spain, 1,341 candidates appeared —1,043 men and 298 women— of which only 28 went on to the second round of tests. Today the four to six selected who have succeeded after the demanding physical, medical and psychological tests and two rounds of interviews will be announced.

If there are Spaniards among those chosen, they would be the first astronauts from this country in 30 years. The only Spaniard selected by ESA to travel to space so far has been the engineer and former Madrid science minister Pedro Duque, 59, who traveled into space twice in 1998 and 2003. He would be joined by Spanish-American Michael López -Alegría, selected by NASA.

Today’s announcement will also include astronauts with disabilities, who are expected to perform essential work to the best of their ability. The ESA published some physical requirements very specific, for which he consulted the International Paralympic Committee, in which this condition of parastronauts would be framed: a height below 130 centimeters and deficiencies in the legs or the absence of part of them. In everything else, the requirements are just as demanding. Of the more than 250 candidates in this pool, 27 made it to the second round, according to the ESA.

