TO Nintendo Switch there are a few units left to become the best-selling console ever in Japan . More precisely, Nintendo must be able to sell another 962,063 consoles to beat the record, which is still its record with the Nintendo DS. So we're talking about less than a million Nintendo Switches. Considering the still excellent sales of the console, the result could be achieved in the coming months.

Nintendo Switch has done great numbers in Japan

The data comes from the latest rankings drawn up by Famitsu, according to which Nintendo Switch sold another 46,435 units last week, further reducing the distance from Nintendo DS, which fell below one million.

Incidentally, Nintendo Switch has currently sold a total of 32,027,938 units in Japan. Nintendo DS sold 32,990,000 in its entire lifespan.

In reality it must be said that Nintendo Switch is currently not in second position, but in third, even behind the first Game Boy, which has sold a total of 32,470,000 units in its long history (including sales of the Game Boy Color). In this case the distance from Nintendo's latest console is really small, given that we are talking about just over 400,000 units.

Also interesting is the fact that the first two in the ranking are pure portable consoles, while Nintendo Switch is a hybrid console, meaning it can also be used in the living room. Knowing the habits of the Japanese, it will have been used largely as portable console.