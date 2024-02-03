The new unpublished messages from Giulia Cecchettin, broadcast on Quarto Grado: she said that she was afraid of Filippo Turetta

Yesterday evening, Friday 2 February, the program “Fourth Degree” handled the case of Giulia Cecchettin. On this occasion they broadcast unpublished messages, in which the girl spoke to her about her friends and said that for the first time she was afraid of Filippo Turetta.

The 22-year-old on the evening of11 November last year, ended the girl's life. She couldn't accept the idea that she didn't want to get back with him and chose to do it crime.

Yesterday was truly a great day for Giulia's family important. This is because after his death they had the possibility of being able to have the contribution of his posthumous degree, since he was supposed to discuss the thesis just 5 days after disappearing.

The program Fourth Degree he managed to broadcast new messages from Giulia, in which she spoke to her parents friends. She was talking about an argument with her boyfriend that on this occasion she actually had fear.

The girl explained that he was angry because they were supposed to go on a date with their university friends breakfastonly women and he did everything he could to convince her to do not go.

The new unreleased audio by Giulia Cecchettin

CREDIT: RAI

I have a serious problem. Have I ever told you about the fights with Pippo when I go out alone with my friends from university? He states that he never treats me badly, never ever, and that I am really happy with him. Along the way he insistently tried to convince me to say no to the others or to try to convince them to make sure that it was an invitation for everyone and not just for the three of us. She said things to me like, 'Why are you doing this to me? Why are you so mean?'

He made me understand that he might end up leaving me. We've had similar discussions before, but today I realized that I was afraid. In the sense that he was really bad with words and gestures that really scared me. I really don't know how to behave. I love him but when we fall on this topic, I think it's all wrong.

The host talking to the guests inside studyexplained that these messages could lead to Filippo Turetta, the aggravating circumstance of Stalking. So also a life sentence.