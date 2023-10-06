SoldierDelta, known for providing some pretty accurate information on Rise of the Ronin and more on the God of War: Ragnarok DLC, has posted some juicy leaks on Nintendo Switch 2 . In particular, he revealed that the new console should be released in two models on September 24, 2024, so in about a year. But there is also something else.

All information

What will the heir to Nintendo Switch be like?

Currently Nintendo Switch 2 would have “NG” as its internal name, with the launch planned for September 2024, but with a placeholder placed on early November 2024 (probably in case it can’t be closed for September).

The console should be released in two models: a standard one for $449, a digital-only one for $400. For now there are no rumors about what the final name will be (Nintendo Switch 2 is a name of convenience).

Naturally, all the information reported should be taken as not certain, considering that it has not been confirmed by Nintendowhich itself has not yet leaked anything about the new console.

The only certainty is that a new console is in the works, considering that Nintendo Switch is approaching the end of its life cycle. Nintendo has already made it known that it will receive new first party titles until 2025.