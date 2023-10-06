Through Amazon Italy an offer is available for a Corsair Dark Core RGB PRO mouse. The reported discount is 20%, or €20. The product is available at this address or via the box below.

The advised price it is €99.99 and the current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Corsair Dark Core RGB PRO mouse it is wireless with low latency (less than one ms), but also allows wired connection. It has eight programmable buttons with macros. The battery promises up to fifty hours of use: charging takes place via cable. It has five individually adjustable RGB LEDs.