Measles infections are growing in Europe and Italy where, in the first two months of the year, they more than quadrupled compared to those recorded in the whole of 2022.

“In 2023 – recalls the Higher Institute of Health – there was a strong increase in measles cases throughout Europe, reported by the WHO, which recorded 21 thousand hospitalizations and 5 deaths on the European continent last year. Also in Italy the surveillance system, coordinated by the Infectious Diseases Department of the Higher Institute of Health, recorded (in 2023) 43 cases of measles, a clear increase compared to the 15 in 2022, while in January 2024 29 were reported and February 35, (a total of 64 in the first two months), 30%-40% imported”.

Variant under the lens

A variant of the measles virus is under scrutiny but that it can escape the vaccine “is a highly unlikely event”. This virus “is very stable and for over 60 years vaccination has provided effective protection against all circulating genotypes”, reassures the ISS, returning to the study “by the University of Milan and the ISS” which “found Also in Italyafter it had been described in Switzerland, a variant of measles in which some mutations are found which give a slight loss of sensitivity to one of the molecular tests in use, even if different from the one most used in our country”, underlines the ISS.

According to the Institute's experts, “this result suggests continue to keep our attention threshold high to verify the possible need to update the molecular tests. Furthermore, molecular tests are not the only types of tests in use to confirm a diagnosis of measles – specifies the ISS – The main tests for confirming the diagnosis are in fact serological tests, in particular the measurement of specific IgM”.

In conclusion, to the question of whether Is there a risk that this variant will escape the vaccine? The experts reply that “it can be excluded that the mutations described could influence the effectiveness of the vaccine”.