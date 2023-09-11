The European Union condemned this Monday the elections that Russia held last week in the occupied Ukrainian regions of Lugansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson and assured that he will not recognize the results, which give victory to United Russia, the Kremlin party.

“The European Union strongly condemns the holding of these so-called illegitimate ‘elections’ in the republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol and in parts of the regions of Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson“said the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, in a statement.

European Union firmly condemns the holding of these so-called ‘elections’

For the EU, these elections are a “new useless attempt” by Russia to legitimize and normalize their “illegal military control” in the annexed areas of Ukraine and represent a new violation of international law.

Borrell also assured that Russia’s political leaders and those responsible for organizing the elections will face the consequences for their actions.

The head of European diplomacy He noted that these elections were held in a context in which Moscow is granting illegal Russian passports to citizens of the four Ukrainian regions. and is deporting Ukrainian children, while committing “systemic” human rights violations and abuses.

The EU praised the “bravery” of Ukrainian residents who opposed the elections and continue to resist the Russian occupation.

View of a destroyed children’s playground in the Donetsk region. Photo: ANATOLII STEPANOV / AFP

According to the first results, which were announced yesterday by the electoral commissions that the Kremlin has imposed in Lugansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, The United Russia party has won widely in all occupied regions.

The EU also stressed that the regional and local elections that have been held in Russia and in which the results also give victory to the party of the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, took place in a very restricted environment due to the war in Ukraine and repression. against the opposition.

In this regard, the EU deplored the authorities’ repression against the Golos organization, Russia’s main independent election observer, whose co-president, Grigori Melkoniants, was detained on Thursday, and called on Moscow to allow the OSCE to carry out its observation mission. electoral.

EFE

