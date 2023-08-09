Speaking at the last financial meeting of Take-TwoCEO Strauss Zelnick had his say on the potential Nintendo Switch 2 backwards compatibility (unofficial name), stating that not giving the console backwards compatibility would be breaking the contract with consumers, as a manufacturer must do the best for them, which is to give them what they want and optimize their experience.

According to Zelnick, the lack of backwards compatibility could improve revenue for a short period of time, but for a long time high cost in the long run. So, if there are no technical issues preventing it, the console should be backwards compatible.

We remind you that it is not yet clear if the Nintendo Switch 2 will have backwards compatibility.