Justice, Nordio: “We must keep the commitments made with Europe. Meloni? You and I are in absolute harmony”

The Meloni government has just approved the Dl Omnibus, the one that ended up at the center of the political debate and not only above all for the fee on extra profits at banks. But measures are also included in the measure and the minister is one of the main protagonists of the latest CDM Charles Nordio. His the decree law that extends the area of ​​the eavesdropping and raises the penalties to arsonists. “The clothes of the guaranteed or of justicialist – he says – but the complexity of reality”. The minister speaks of justice reform on which he has been working for some time and reveals: “My bill is only a first step towards the full implementation of the liberal Anglo-Saxon code, strongly desired by the Minister Vassalihighly decorated Resistance hero and convinced socialist”.

“A code – continues Nordio – distorted over the years. The commission I set up will work to ensure that it returns, improved, to its original spirit and overcomes the contradiction of a trial when the public prosecution itself does not want to celebrate. As for the separation of careersis in the program but requires a constitutional intervention and then longer times. Now, the priorities are judicial efficiency they commitments with Europe“.

