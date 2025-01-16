Nintendo has presented its next console, Nintendo Switch 2, which will go on sale sometime in 2025 and will maintain the main feature of its predecessor: the possibility of playing both on the television and in portable mode.

After weeks and months of incessant rumors and leaks, the Japanese company has unveiled the new device through the following trailer, which focuses on the exterior appearance of the machine.

A very continuous design

The console will be larger and its ‘joy-con’ controls will connect magnetically

Beyond a very continuous design, it stands out that it will be a larger machine and that it will have controls (joy-con) that will connect magnetically.

The company responsible for Super Mario has not revealed the technical specifications of its new console, but has announced that on April 2 it will hold a digital event in which more details will be announced.

Although this first trailer for Nintendo Switch 2 is dedicated to the exterior appearance of the console, at the end you can see some images of what is presumed to be the new installment of the popular series Mario Kartthe game whose latest installment has become the best-selling in the company’s history.

The current Nintendo model went on sale in March 2017 and since then it has sold 146 million units worldwide, according to data from the company itself. It is one of the three best-selling consoles in history, along with the Nintendo DS and PlayStation 2.

