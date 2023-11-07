In recent years we have seen how Nintendo has done everything possible to have a greater brand presence in Mexico and the rest of Latin America. It all started with region-specific accounts on social networks like Twitter and Instagram. Now, Today a new trailer has been revealed with a great focus on the culture of our country.

Through the official Nintendo Latin America Twitter account, a Nintendo Switch commercial was shared, where we see an entire Mexican family come together to play Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Bros. Wonder in a way that will surely be nostalgic for many of us, especially at the end of the year.

Inspired by the dynamics of Mexican families and adding a characteristic Latin flavor, Nintendo presents a television commercial designed for the Mexican market, highlighting the games #Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and #SuperMarioBrosWonder for the console #NintendoSwitch. That… pic.twitter.com/6vxxxC1tTG — Nintendo Latin America (@NintendoLatam) November 7, 2023

This commercial was designed specifically for the Mexican market, and here we can see national actors in a house that could well be found in Rome. Without a doubt, a great gesture that, Let’s hope it is not the last, and we will see more works of this type in the future, not only for Mexico, but for the rest of Latin America.

Editor’s Note:

A fantastic work that brings with it a wave of nostalgia that many of us can identify with, especially during this time. During the end of the year, many of us reunite with our families, and this situation is constantly repeated.

Via: Nintendo Latin America