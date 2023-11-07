Developer Red Hook Studios has announced a first paid DLC pack for its acclaimed horror sequel Darkest Dungeon 2. It’s called The Binding Blade and will introduce two new heroes – one who’ll be familiar to fans of the first game – when it arrives in December .

Darkest Dungeon 2 left early access back in May this year, taking players on a grim Lovecraftian road trip that Eurogamer contributor Edwin Evans-Thirlwell called a “copious and often brilliant, if not quite unmissable reworking of a powerfully grim fantasy” in his Recommended review .

It’s a solid foundation, then, and Red Hook will initially build on Darkest Dungeon 2’s oppressive, tactical turn-based core by introducing two new playable heroes (or, perhaps more accurately, anti-heroes), along with a few other bits, when The Binding Blade arrives.

Darkest Dungeon 2 – The Binding Blade announcement trailer.

First up is the Duelist, a “disciplined and deadly combatant” who can tactically switch between Defensive and Aggressive stances and easily move between the front and back ranks during combat. She’ll be joined by the Crusader – a familiar face from the first game – who’s a “battle hardened knight…fueled by a radiant Holy fire”, capable of smiting foes where they stand.

Both new heroes will come with unique trinkets and signature items, as well as fully voiced backstories that’ll include playable flashback encounters, and The Binding Blade also introduces a roaming new mini-boss threat known as the Warlord.

There’s no release date or price for Darkest Dungeon 2’s The Binding Blade DLC as yet, but it’ll be coming to Steam and the Epic Games Store sometime in December.