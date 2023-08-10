The original plan was for the building to be 12 stories high and to be completed in 2027. According to Nikkei, Nintendo expects a long-term increase in staff and is therefore considering the possibility of add more floors to the building pushing the completion date to 2028 or later.

Last year Nintendo had announced that it had purchased a plot of land next to its headquarters in Kyoto with the intention of building a new building for development teams . Now, according to a report, however, it seems that the big N intends to delay the work because he wants to build an even bigger building.

More employees and investments for Nintendo

The map of the Nintendo buildings area in Kyoto

According to Nikkei, Nintendo has hired 130 new graduates in fiscal 2023, up 50% from three years ago.

The article quotes Nintendo president Shuntaro Furakawa as saying: “The development resources required for each software are increasing. We would like to maintain the level of recruitment of the last years”.

In a November 2021 briefing, Nintendo said the unexpected level of success of the Switch has allowed the company to invest in new business opportunitiesincluding expanding game development capabilities.

During the briefing, Furukawa said the company will spend up to 100 billion yen (over 720 million euros) on expand its internal capacity game development and up to 50 billion yen (over 360 million euros) to grow non-game entertainment software products, such as movies.

Another investment will probably be Nintendo Switch 2 which should be backwards compatible according to Take-Two, the opposite would be a mistake.