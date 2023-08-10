Stefano Tacconi, more than a year after falling ill, spends his first evening out with his family: photos from the Apulian restaurant

His health continues to improve slowly Stefano Tacconi, the former goalkeeper of Juventus and national team, who about a year and a half ago was hit by a brain hemorrhage that had endangered his life. Currently hospitalized in the Padre Pio hospital in San Giovanni Rotondo, he has had the ok from the doctors to be able to go out and spend a relaxing evening with his family.

Credit: The Gourmet Chalet – Facebook

It was the April 23, 2022 and Stefano Tacconi, super goalkeeper of Juve and the Italian national team of the eighties, was at Asti together with his son to participate in a event as a guest of honour.

Unfortunately he never got to that event because he first suffered an illness and he is slumped to the ground in front of his son Andrew.

Transported to the hospital, the doctors discovered that it was a cerebral hemorrhage and did everything possible to save his life.

Those that followed were months of anxiety, treatments, therapies and baby steps toward what everyone hopes will become a full recovery.

To date hope is much strongerconsidering the splendid way in which Tacconi has reacted to all the treatments.

Stefano Tacconi’s first public outing

In this period Stefano Tacconi is still hospitalized to follow the rehabilitation process he needs. He is carrying it out in Puglia, in the hospital of Padre Pioto which his whole family has always been very devoted.

Monday all guests and restaurant staff Gourmet chalet Of San Giovanni Rotondo they received a very pleasant surprise. Stefano, after the doctors’ approval, was able to spend an evening outside the facility. A relaxing evening with his friends and family.

Credit: The Gourmet Chalet – Facebook

It was the former champion’s first public appearance since that bloody day. Sat on one wheelchairhowever appeared in very good general conditions. Which obviously leaves us hoping that all this will soon remain just a bad memory.

During the evening the owner of the place snapped some photosthen posting them on the profile Facebook of the restaurant and dedicating words of great esteem and affection to an unforgettable champion of Italian football.