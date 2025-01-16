Nintendo is almost synonymous with video games, and practically everyone has played Mario Bros in one of its variants at some point. But the company is not only known for its games, it is also a benchmark when it comes to consoles.

Although it seemed that they could do nothing more than with the Nintendo DS and the Wii, the Japanese company knew how to reinvent itself and in 2017 they launched their new Nintendo Switch portable console. Quite possibly without foreseeing it, this has become the second best-selling home console in history, Now the company wants to repeat its success and thereforeThey have just announced the new Nintendo Switch 2.

Nintendo has officially confirmed this new console and announced that increases its size both on the screen and on the controllerswhich will continue to adhere to the sides with a magnetic system, but this time directly, instead of having to slide them.

In turn, this second version It will have a kind of folding handle on the back to facilitate support and inclination on a smooth surface.

YouTube video

Other notable changes that Nintendo has included are the new USB port, a new design for the volume and power buttons, and on the Joy-Con controller, a new button and a laser sensor so they can be used on a smooth surface, like a mouse. .

And for the peace of mind of the players The console will support both exclusive Nintendo Switch 2 titles and Nintendo Switch titlesh, whether in physical or digital format.

To find out more details, Nintendo has encouraged its fans to follow a new Nintendo Direct that will broadcast on April 2. He has also reported that it will be possible to test the new console in several cities around the world. In Madrid, it will be from May 9 to 11.