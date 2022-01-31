Nintendo forced the YouTube channel GilvaSunner to to remove more than 1,300 songs taken from the soundtracks of some of his games. The news was given by the channel manager, who also published the list of games affected on Twitter:

Now, it should be noted that this is not the first time that Nintendo’s lawyers have taken it out on the same YouTube channel, as already in 2020 it had some videos removed. Of course they have every right to do so, since the music appears to be owned by the Japanese company. As pointed out by many, however, including the manager, the GilvaSunner channel is not monetized, so those who manage it did not earn anything from Nintendo’s songs.

Worse still, many of the removed songs weren’t released on official channels like Spotify, so it is currently difficult to listen to them. It should also be emphasized that many of the games on the list are now usable only through emulation, or by addressing the second-hand market.

In short, according to some Nintendo could begin to demonstrate greater flexibility towards its fans, instead of hitting them continuously for every manifestation of love.

For convenience, we report the list of games affected: