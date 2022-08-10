These last few months have not been easy for Nintendo, because previously some labor complaints came to light involving somewhat unfair schedules as well as overtime not consented to by the employees of America. Now a problem has been added to the list, since a new one of these complaints against the Japanese company emerged a couple of days ago.

The complaint was filed on August 7 against Nintendo Y Aston Carter as joint employers. The allegations include concerted activities (retaliation, termination, discipline) and coercive rules. Both rules pertain to Section 7 and Section 8(a)(1) of the National Labor Relations Law, points that have hardly been recognized.

The first part guarantees the right of users to unionize or self-organize for mutual aid and protection. The second establishes that it is illegal for companies to interfere, restrict or coerce employees so that they do not exercise those rights. So the employees have the right to create their unions, although it is not ideal.

Four sources familiar with the incident mention that it stemmed from a contract employee who asked a question about unions at a meeting and was later fired for a borderline violation of their NDA. Nintendo said in a statement that there were no attempts at unionization or related activity and that the employee had been terminated for disclosing confidential information only.

For now not even Nintendo and neither Aston Carter have spoken about it. With this complaint, it would be the second labor demand that has been accumulated since last April.

Via: Kotaku