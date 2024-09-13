A couple of days ago the existence of a new package of Nintendo Switch with Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Just as expected, The Big N has confirmed the existence of this bundle, although for the moment it will only be available in one region.

Through its official Twitter account, Nintendo Australia has confirmed that a special package will be available on October 24 that includes a white OLED Switch, a digital copy of Super Mario Bros. Wonder already installed, as well as 12 months of subscription to Switch Online. All of this will be available only in Australia and New Zealand.

TO #NintendoSwitch bundle full of wonder is set to release in Australia & New Zealand on 24th October! This bundle comes with #SuperMarioBrosWonder and 12 months of #NintendoSwitchOnline to help you get started with online play! pic.twitter.com/CEaqyAAeWU — Nintendo AU NZ (@NintendoAUNZ) September 13, 2024

Unfortunately, it is currently unknown whether other regions of the world will receive the same package or something similar. Remember that during the end of the year, Nintendo usually reveals a new bundle to boost its sales during this season.. Currently, there are already similar offers with titles such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

We can only wait to see if similar offers will be available later this year.. In related topics, the Switch 2 reveal date has been leaked. Similarly, the Switch 2 would be backwards compatible with the current console.

These types of bundles are always a hit, and their release at the end of the year is perfect for taking advantage of Christmas shopping. While this may not be attractive to those who already have a Switch, all those who are still unsure about getting this console will surely do so with a bundle of this style.

Via: Nintendo AU NZ