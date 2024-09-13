All the protagonists are talking about the version that has been circulating for two weeks. For 15 days now, the WhatsApp alert has been ringing and the phone has been ringing more than usual. Voices from football are ringing, claiming that Ramon Jesurun, President of the Colombian Football Federation, would have distanced himself from Fernando Jaramillo, President of Dimayor and first vice president of the Federation, after the judicial episode of Jesurún in Miami in the final of the last America’s Cup.

What is the story? The version that three sources agree on is that Jesurun They told him that Jaramillo was in lock with Gustavo Serpapresident of the Board of Directors of Millonarios, is said to be “conspiring” to take over the presidency of the Colombian Football Federation and remove him from office.

Ramón Jesurún, president of the Colombian Football Federation

The same version states that Eduardo Mendezpresident of Santa Fe and first line of opposition of eight clubs to Jaramillo in the Dimayor, assured that Jesurun Taking advantage of his closer relationship to advise him in the judicial case from which Jesurún was already acquitted in a court of Miamifor his knowledge of the American judicial system.

“Yes, Ramón uncovered it without a doubt,” one of them told me. “Yes, that happens,” another confirmed. “And how did you find out about that? We thought that nobody had noticed. In football, everything is definitely known…”, another confirmed.

I wrote to Ramon JesurunAgainst all odds, he replied. It was a brief text message: “It’s not true. The sporting and financial results speak for themselves. Everything is flowing perfectly. I am not going to refer to malicious and dissociative gossip.”

Ramon Jesurun

I spoke with Mendez. He told me several things with his usual strong and cutting voice. One: that the opposition he makes to Jaramillo It is open and known throughout Colombian football. That in all scenarios their dissatisfaction with the management of the president of Dimayor is known.

Two: that (I quote verbatim) “Jesurún is not a newborn child for me to manipulate.” And, three: he recalled that there is an audit underway in the Dimayor requested by the opposition bloc of eight clubs of which he is a part, and that, according to him, “many more teams are waiting for him.”

He added that he and the other opponents are not interested in assuming power and managing resources in the face of the TV rights contract, which is about to expire with Win Sports. “I have nothing to do with that: there is a TV commission for that and the decision of the assembly will be made. Today there is a current contract in force and Win can match any offer.”

Fernando Jaramillo

By the way, I asked Mendez why, if that request for an audit at the assembly was due to doubts or suspicions regarding the correct management of resources by Jaramillo. He replied: “We want to know our investment and borrowing capacity…”

Jaramillo He replied to me about the version of wanting Jesurún’s position and the distancing that would have been produced by a vertical: “All of that is false.” It is worth remembering that Dimayor published an official statement immediately after Jesurún’s arrest in Miami for the altercation that he and his family had with security personnel at the stadium in the final of the last Copa América. In it, they expressed their full support for him and stated that he was a victim of the situation.

Serpafor his part, when asked if he would make a statement on the matter for being mentioned in the version, he answered bluntly: “Nothing other than that it is ridiculous.”

Gustavo Serpa

And what is the position on this matter? Alvaro Gonzalez, Second vice president of the Federation, president of the amateur branch (Difutbol) and a principal and highly influential leader? The sources told me, more or less, that “he has not gotten involved in that” and that “he is observing…”.

Gonzalez He did not reply to my WhatsApp message in which I asked him about the version of Jesurún’s estrangement from Jaramillo…

Alvaro Gonzalez, director of the Colombian Football Federation.

