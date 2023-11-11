As time has passed, the manuals that accompany each physical release have disappeared, and today they are considered collector’s items. However, there are companies that do not forget how important these types of accessories were at the time. In this way, to commemorate the upcoming release of the remake of Super Mario RPG, Nintendo plans to release a manual for this title.

According to Game Watch, Nintendo has revealed a manual for Super Mario RPG, which has a style similar to the instruction book that came with each copy of the original Super Mario RPG for SNES. This is its description:

“The manual will include an overview of the world of Super Mario RPG, as well as character introductions. It will also include guides for collecting treasure chests and defeating bosses that appear in the game, as well as battle and trivia mechanics.

In addition to providing information on the style of play, the manual will also have a couple of secrets that fans of this title will appreciate. Unfortunately, the instruction manual will only be for sale at certain participating stores in Japanand it is unknown if the rest of the world will receive something similar.

We remind you that the remake of Super Mario RPG will arrive on the Nintendo Switch on November 17. On related topics, Nintendo has shared the first commercial designed for Mexico. Likewise, the Switch reaches a new sales milestone.

Editor’s Note:

Without a doubt, a great detail that fans of Super Mario RPG you will be able to appreciate. However, it is very unfortunate that these types of items are reduced to simple gifts in stores, or collector’s edition shares, and are no longer available to all those who want them.

Via: Nintendo Life