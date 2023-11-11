Journalist Nazarov: the words of the head of the EC von der Leyen about Ukraine “make our ears wither”

The statements of the head of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen about human rights and the fight against corruption in Ukraine do not correspond to reality. Ukrainian journalist Maxim Nazarov stated this on air YouTube-channel “Yes, that’s true.”

“Ursula von der Leyen, happy, cool, optimistic, came out and said something that makes your ears fade! “Everything is fine with our human rights, there is no corruption, everything is just fine,” he noted with irony, complaining that the laudatory assessments of the head of the EC were picked up by the Ukrainian authorities.

Earlier, the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Ermak, reported that there are no corrupt officials among the top leadership of the republic, and no one from the country’s Western allies is talking about this. At the same time, he announced the absence of a person who would talk about the corruption of the Ukrainian leader.