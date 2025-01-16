01/16/2025



Updated at 2:26 p.m.























Switch 2 is here. As the leaks anticipated, Nintendo has surprisingly announced the next launch of the replacement for its current hybrid console, which will hit stores sometime in 2025.

In appearance, the machine is practically a carbon copy of the original Switch. It can be used, as expected, in portable mode or connected to the television. The Joy-Cons, black, become somewhat more elongated and include a new system of magnets to attach them to the screen, which according to the images shared by Nintendo increases considerably in size.

It should be remembered that, according to the leaks, the machine panel will exceed 8 inches diagonally; an important jump compared to those of the current OLED model, which remains at 7, and the classic one, which is 6.2.

The system chosen for the physical game is still the cartridge. In principle, the machine will be compatible with the digital and physical titles of the original Switch, although the company notes that there could be exceptions.









