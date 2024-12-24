The scientific societies of the Institut d’Estudis Catalans (IEC) urge the Department of Education of the Generalitat to “withdraw” the proposal to merge physics and chemistry in the Baccalaureate in a single subject, on the one hand, and unifying biology and geology with environmental sciences, on the other, starting next year.

In a statement, they warn that reducing scientific content that helps understand the planet, biodiversity and health is a mistake and, in addition, they focus on the current context of increase in pseudoscientific discourses and “mediocre” results in scientific competence in international evaluations. Societies ask that educational planning be done by people “with knowledge and sensitivity to the subjects.”

(There will be expansion)