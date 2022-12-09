During this year’s Game Awards ceremony, Nintendo presented Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, a new chapter in the Bayonetta series starring Cereza, a young apprentice witch before she was called Bayonetta. Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon will be available for Nintendo Switch on March 17, 2023. Players take on the role of Cereza, a young apprentice witch, and set out on a journey into a forbidden forest to gain the power to save her mother. In addition to sporting a storybook-inspired art style, this new title also features different gameplay than usual. Controlling both Cereza and her infernal demon partner, Cheshire, players will focus on exploration, combat, and puzzle solving to help Cereza journey deeper into the forest. A short playable teaser for Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon can be accessed within Bayonetta 3. Players who have purchased the Old Picture Book at Rodin’s shop, Gates of Hell, using in-game currency and unlocking it with three keys will be able to access it.