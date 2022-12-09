USA. – The Mexican filmmaker, Guillermo del Toro received a tribute at the Museum of Modern Art in New York (MoMA) in an important celebration of the 15th film gala which took place on Thursday, December 8, prior to the premiere of pinocchio on the Netflix streaming platform.

During the ceremony, great celebrities of the Hollywood show were present, in addition to the main cast of “Pinocchio” as the youngest; Finn Wolfhard, Gregory Mann, and important video messages from Tilda Swinton, Alejando G Iñárritu, Cate Blanchett, for commemorate the artistic legacy of the filmmaker, director and novelist, Guillermo del Toro.

The Guadalajara who was Moved by this important tribute, he thanked the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) and pointed out, “I think that the only way you can be loved is if you are loved for being who you are,” said Guillermo del Toro after receiving the recognition and inaugurating the new exhibition where the filming set of the Pinocchio movie.

The main theme of the exhibition that will be available in the coming days at the Museo de Arte Modero will be about the making of the feature film as the first stop-motion animated production, that is, the designs, production, and set will be presented. official that was used for the Pinocchio movie.

Also, live and in full color, the audience will appreciate how an international team of designers, craftsmen and animation artists in Portland, Oregon, Guadalajara, Mexico and Altrincham, England, worked collaboratively to realize the vision of Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro to create the magical world of Pinocchio for over 15 years.

As well as important events will be held after the premiere of the stop-motion animated film “Pinoccio” based on Carlo Collodi’s 1883 children’s novel and now set in Fascist-era Italy which is now available on the Netflix streaming platform.