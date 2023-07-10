Ninel Conde showed her support for Wendy Guevaradespite the fact that the second assured that in its first Red carpet completely ignored her, because the participant of The House of the Famous Mexico He asked for a photo, but the grupera gave it to him very reluctantly.

And it is not surprising that Wendy Guevara always tells that anecdote in her interviews, so she was no exception in The House of the Famous Mexicobut Ninel Conde far from caring, he made a TikTok with the voice of the royal influencer, but decided to disable the comments.

For those who don’t know, it’s not the first time they’ve called a diva Ninel Condewho on more than one occasion has been involved in controversies, but she, far from staying silent from time to time, answers them, because she is not afraid of anything.

Although that’s not all, since the most recent controversy was one of his performances where he sang the song Save me of RBD where far from liking it was filled with many criticisms, as they assure that said theme was not even in the tone of the Mexican singer.

Meanwhile, Wendy Guevara continues to position itself as one of the favorites to reach the final of The House of the Famous Mexicobecause it is considered one of the most real members of the reality show of Televisa so far, also has not been nominated.

